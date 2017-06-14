Ariana Grande to Become Honorary Citizen of Manchester

Ariana Grande has just been offered honorary citizenship of Manchester, England after the terror attacks on May 22 during her concert, as well as the One Love benefit concert she organized in the days after.

The 23-year-old entertainer would be the first person awarded with an honorary citizenship, in a new system to recognize those who made outstanding contributions to the city.

“This seems a fitting moment to update the way we recognize those who make noteworthy contributions to the life and success of our city,” Manchester city council leader Sir Richard Leese told BBC News. “We’ve all had cause to be incredibly proud of Manchester and the resilient and compassionate way in which the city, and all those associated with it, have responded to the terrible events of 22 May, with love and courage rather than hatred and fear. Ariana Grande exemplified this response. I think many people would already consider her an honorary Mancunian and we would be delighted, if the council approves the proposal, to make it official.”

Ariana helped raise millions of dollars for those affected by the terrorist attacks with her benefit concert.

Plans to award honorary citizenship would go before a council in July.