Wed, 14 June 2017 at 4:00 pm
Bachelor in Paradise's DeMario Jackson Had a Night Out with Friends Amid Scandal
- See the photos of DeMario Jackson out with friends and looking totally relaxed – TMZ
- Zendaya and Tom Holland are busy dragging each other on Twitter – Just Jared Jr
- Bella Thorne explains what happened with Scott Disick – DListed
- Jeff Sessions was roasted last night – TooFab
- Kate McKinnon is the best impressionist – Towleroad
- Watch a video of Ariana Grande‘s mom rapping – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC Posted to: DeMario Jackson, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet