Bella Thorne Opens Up About Why She Came Out As Bisexual

Bella Thorne gets sultry in a photo from her spread in Complex‘s latest issue, available now.

Here’s what the 19-year-old Famous in Love actress had to share with the mag:

On using social media to respond to rumors: “It’s hard because everybody’s like, no don’t comment on it. But I try to use [social media] to speak up because it just genuinely irks me. I’m just like, ‘I can’t believe I’m reading this right now, like this is absurd. You sketchy-ass bitches. Where’d you hear that?’”

On coming out as bisexual: “I was like, okay, this is gonna get blown up into this and that, but you do need more people out there being open and honest. My fans, they need that. It really wasn’t meant to be a big deal, it was kind of just meant to be like, ‘Yo, by the way, a little side note: I’m bisexual, if you didn’t already know. If it wasn’t obvious.’”

On her hopes for the future: “I just hope that I’m f**king happy. I’ve spent so much of my life – in different areas of my life I was so unhappy. I wasted my whole childhood growing up. Mostly, I just hope I keep changing people’s lives and I hope I don’t get to a jaded point. I hope when I’m 30 I’m not bent up about the media. That’d be such an unhappy life to live: You’re gonna be 30 and worry about what people are saying online.”

