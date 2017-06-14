Top Stories
Wed, 14 June 2017 at 11:50 am

Ben Higgins Responds to 'Bachelor' Rumors That Producers Interfere with Show

Ben Higgins Responds to 'Bachelor' Rumors That Producers Interfere with Show

Former Bachelor Ben Higgins is speaking about rumors that Bachelor in Paradise producers may have encouraged cast mates to hook up.

“I was never forced into anything. I was talked through as a friend in situations. If I was confused, they would sit with me and allow me to speak my mind and help me process. Yes, there is producing that is done. It’s a show! There are situations that happen that they need to get something out of, but it’s never a forced situation,” Ben said during his iHeartRadio podcast, Almost Famous.

There are rumors that producers encouraged a hookup between DeMario Jackson and a female cast member that led to allegations of misconduct. Ben has never appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, but has been on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.
