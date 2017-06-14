Ben Stiller & Vince Vaughn Reprise 'Dodgeball' Characters for a Good Cause - Watch Now!

Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughn are reprising their roles from the 2004 hit movie Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story for a good cause!

Also featured in the video are Ben‘s ex Christine Taylor and Justin Long, who both had roles in the film.

Ben teamed up with Omaze to offer a fun prize package to those who donate money for the Stiller Foundation. The Stiller Foundation helps support children around the world by providing educational opportunities to help them realize their full potential.

You’ll get to play a game of dodgeball with the group, take a team photo, and get pizza with Ben if you win the prize.

Watch below!