Top Stories
DeMario Jackson Breaks Silence After 'Bachelor in Paradise' Scandal

DeMario Jackson Breaks Silence After 'Bachelor in Paradise' Scandal

More Details About Promising 'America's Got Talent' Constestant's Tragic Death Have Been Revealed

More Details About Promising 'America's Got Talent' Constestant's Tragic Death Have Been Revealed

Wed, 14 June 2017 at 9:02 am

Ben Stiller & Vince Vaughn Reprise 'Dodgeball' Characters for a Good Cause - Watch Now!

Ben Stiller & Vince Vaughn Reprise 'Dodgeball' Characters for a Good Cause - Watch Now!

Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughn are reprising their roles from the 2004 hit movie Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story for a good cause!

Also featured in the video are Ben‘s ex Christine Taylor and Justin Long, who both had roles in the film.

Ben teamed up with Omaze to offer a fun prize package to those who donate money for the Stiller Foundation. The Stiller Foundation helps support children around the world by providing educational opportunities to help them realize their full potential.

You’ll get to play a game of dodgeball with the group, take a team photo, and get pizza with Ben if you win the prize.

Watch below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor, Justin Long, Video, Vince Vaughn

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kendall Jenner is looking for a new home with better security - TMZ
  • Jaden Smith has a new music group obsession - Just Jared Jr
  • Ty Burrell shares a super embarrassing story from one of his first visits to NYC - TooFab
  • Audrey Hepburn's original script from Breakfast at Tiffany's is going up for auction - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariana Grande's mom is Mac Miller's biggest fan! - Just Jared Jr