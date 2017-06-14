Celebrities React to Virginia Shooting at Congressional Baseball Practice

Early Wednesday morning (June 14), a gunman opened fire on a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria Virginia, shooting United States House of Representatives Majority Whip and representative for Louisiana’s 1st congressional district Steve Scalise, as well as four others.

Police shot and apprehended the gunman, who was brought to a hospital and is in custody.

Celebrities have been taking to Twitter this morning to send thoughts and speak out about gun control in the United States.

Prayers and thoughts in Alexandria, with Steve Scalise and his family, and all affected. Horrible. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 14, 2017

