Celebrities React to Virginia Shooting at Congressional Baseball Practice
Early Wednesday morning (June 14), a gunman opened fire on a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria Virginia, shooting United States House of Representatives Majority Whip and representative for Louisiana’s 1st congressional district Steve Scalise, as well as four others.
Police shot and apprehended the gunman, who was brought to a hospital and is in custody.
Celebrities have been taking to Twitter this morning to send thoughts and speak out about gun control in the United States.
Prayers and thoughts in Alexandria, with Steve Scalise and his family, and all affected. Horrible.
— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 14, 2017
I am saddened by this shooting in our US Capitol. Please #Congress, what will it take for you to act?#gunsafety @Everytown @MomsDemand https://t.co/06kE35zgeT
— Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) June 14, 2017
The shooting in Alexandria this AM was a senseless horrific act. My thoughts are with Rep. Scalise, the Capitol Police & all those impacted.
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 14, 2017
God what is happening in this country? https://t.co/4wU8N2Y9zH
— Katie Couric (@katiecouric) June 14, 2017
No good, America. No good. Speedy recovery to Rep. Scalise. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/0XaYuXiAys
— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) June 14, 2017
Too many stupid asses in our country with too many fucking guns.
— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) June 14, 2017