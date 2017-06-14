Top Stories
Outlander's Sam Heughan &amp; Caitriona Balfe Are In a Funny Twitter 'Feud'

Outlander's Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Are In a Funny Twitter 'Feud'

More Details About Promising 'America's Got Talent' Constestant's Tragic Death Have Been Revealed

More Details About Promising 'America's Got Talent' Constestant's Tragic Death Have Been Revealed

Wed, 14 June 2017 at 12:35 pm

Chrissy Teigen Has Banned This Position in the Bedroom

Chrissy Teigen Has Banned This Position in the Bedroom

Chrissy Teigen is on the cover of Marie Claire‘s July Wellness Issue, on newsstands June 20.

Here’s what the 31-year-old model and author had to share with the mag:

On wanting to expand her family: “I would definitely adopt or have foster children. But I loved being pregnant. Maybe I should be scared [of having postpartum depression again], but I don’t know. It couldn’t be any worse than it was – could it?”

On thinking John Legend never saw her butthole: “John and I had a double date, and we were joking around, and I go, ‘John’s never seen my butthole.’ And John says, ‘Are you kidding? Every time anyone does anything doggy style, you see a butthole. I see it every time.’ I was like, ‘We are never doing it doggy style again.’”

On dancing: “I can’t dance. I don’t take choreography very well. I will twerk.”

For more from Chrissy, visit MarieClaire.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
chrissy teigen marie claire july 2017 01
chrissy teigen marie claire july 2017 02
chrissy teigen marie claire july 2017 03
chrissy teigen marie claire july 2017 04
chrissy teigen marie claire july 2017 05
chrissy teigen marie claire july 2017 06

Credit: Michelangelo Di Battista/Marie Claire
Posted to: Chrissy Teigen, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kendall Jenner is looking for a new home with better security - TMZ
  • Jaden Smith has a new music group obsession - Just Jared Jr
  • Ty Burrell shares a super embarrassing story from one of his first visits to NYC - TooFab
  • Audrey Hepburn's original script from Breakfast at Tiffany's is going up for auction - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariana Grande's mom is Mac Miller's biggest fan! - Just Jared Jr