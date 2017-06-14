Chrissy Teigen Has Banned This Position in the Bedroom

Chrissy Teigen is on the cover of Marie Claire‘s July Wellness Issue, on newsstands June 20.

Here’s what the 31-year-old model and author had to share with the mag:

On wanting to expand her family: “I would definitely adopt or have foster children. But I loved being pregnant. Maybe I should be scared [of having postpartum depression again], but I don’t know. It couldn’t be any worse than it was – could it?”

On thinking John Legend never saw her butthole: “John and I had a double date, and we were joking around, and I go, ‘John’s never seen my butthole.’ And John says, ‘Are you kidding? Every time anyone does anything doggy style, you see a butthole. I see it every time.’ I was like, ‘We are never doing it doggy style again.’”

On dancing: “I can’t dance. I don’t take choreography very well. I will twerk.”

