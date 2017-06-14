Top Stories
Wed, 14 June 2017 at 8:21 am

Colton Haynes Clarifies Losing His Virginity At 13: 'It Wasn't A Threesome'

Colton Haynes Clarifies Losing His Virginity At 13: 'It Wasn't A Threesome'

Colton Haynes is clarifying the comments he made during a recent interview with Andy Cohen for his SiriusXM radio show, where he stated that he lost his virginity “at 13 to a girl and a guy.”

“It wasn’t a threesome, it was taken out of context,” the 28-year-old Rough Night star declared when he and his fiance Jeff Leatham were approached by paparazzi on Tuesday (June 13) while arriving at LAX (via TMZ).

The photographer didn’t let Colton leave without setting the record straight, so when he mentioned again that it wasn’t a threesome, Colton responded, “You have to read the article again… It wasn’t, no. No, not at the same time. Same year, same year.”

Also pictured: Colton and Jeff hitting the red carpet together at the premiere of Rough Night held at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Monday (June 12) in New York City.
Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris; Photos: Getty, SplashNewsOnline
    he first had sex with a girl and then he had sex with a guy. he topped the girl and then he bottomed for a guy, that is how a guy loses his virginity twice.