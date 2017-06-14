Colton Haynes Gets Mistaken For Jesse McCartney All the Time

Colton Haynes has a doppelganger.

The 28-year-old Rough Night actor opened up about the celebrity he gets mistaken for the most.

“I love Jesse McCartney, but I am always mistaken for him,” Colton told HuffPo. “I don’t know why. It’s just a funny thing—people will have conversations with me as if I’m Jesse McCartney. I’ve never met him; he seems like the coolest person ever, but I’m not him.”

Colton joked when he got the role in Rough Night, “I got offered … why? What? With Scarlett Johansson? What? Can you call them back and make sure they’re not looking for Jesse McCartney or someone else?”

In case you missed it, Colton recently revealed that he lost his virginity at 13.