Top Stories
DeMario Jackson Releases Statement on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Allegations

DeMario Jackson Releases Statement on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Allegations

Outlander's Sam Heughan &amp; Caitriona Balfe Are In a Funny Twitter 'Feud'

Outlander's Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Are In a Funny Twitter 'Feud'

More Details About Promising 'America's Got Talent' Constestant's Tragic Death Have Been Revealed

More Details About Promising 'America's Got Talent' Constestant's Tragic Death Have Been Revealed

Wed, 14 June 2017 at 11:58 pm

Colton Haynes Gets Mistaken For Jesse McCartney All the Time

Colton Haynes Gets Mistaken For Jesse McCartney All the Time

Colton Haynes has a doppelganger.

The 28-year-old Rough Night actor opened up about the celebrity he gets mistaken for the most.

“I love Jesse McCartney, but I am always mistaken for him,” Colton told HuffPo. “I don’t know why. It’s just a funny thing—people will have conversations with me as if I’m Jesse McCartney. I’ve never met him; he seems like the coolest person ever, but I’m not him.”

Colton joked when he got the role in Rough Night, “I got offered … why? What? With Scarlett Johansson? What? Can you call them back and make sure they’re not looking for Jesse McCartney or someone else?”

In case you missed it, Colton recently revealed that he lost his virginity at 13.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Colton Haynes, Jesse McCartney

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kendall Jenner is looking for a new home with better security - TMZ
  • Jaden Smith has a new music group obsession - Just Jared Jr
  • Ty Burrell shares a super embarrassing story from one of his first visits to NYC - TooFab
  • Audrey Hepburn's original script from Breakfast at Tiffany's is going up for auction - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariana Grande's mom is Mac Miller's biggest fan! - Just Jared Jr