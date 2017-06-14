Top Stories
Wed, 14 June 2017 at 8:45 am

Congressman Steve Scalise Shot, Gunman Opens Fire at Baseball Practice

United States House of Representatives Majority Whip and representative for Louisiana’s 1st congressional district Steve Scalise has been shot.

The shooting occurred during a congressional baseball practice in Virginia on Wednesday (June 14), where a gunman opened fire with a rifle. Reports indicate five people may have been shot all together. Representative Scalise‘s injuries are not thought to be life threatening at this time.

The gunman was shot by U.S. Capital Police and taken to the hospital, where he is in police custody. Senator Rand Paul told Fox News “it would have been a massacre” if the police weren’t there.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweeted, “Both @POTUS & @VP are aware of the developing situation in Virginia. Our thoughts and prayers are with all affected.”

President Trump also tweeted, which you can read below.
