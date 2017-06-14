Corinne Olympios Releases Statement on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Sexual Assault

Corinne Olympios is coming forward after all of the rumors and speculation have named her as a victim of sexual assault during filming of Bachelor in Paradise.

“I am victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production,” Corinne told Just Jared in a statement.

“As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality. As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening,” she continued.

While filming earlier this month, Corinne reportedly had an encounter with DeMario Jackson, another cast member on the show. Allegations of misconduct caused production of the show to be halted.