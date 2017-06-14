Top Stories
Outlander's Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Are In a Funny Twitter 'Feud'

Wed, 14 June 2017 at 2:10 pm

Dakota Johnson Lands Role in Indie Film 'Peanut Butter Falcon'

Dakota Johnson Lands Role in Indie Film 'Peanut Butter Falcon'

Dakota Johnson has landed a role in the upcoming film The Peanut Butter Falcon.

The 27-year-old actress will join Shia LaBeouf, as well as Bruce Dern in the indie film from Tyler Nilson and Mike Schwartz, who wrote and will direct.

The Peanut Butter Falcon follows a down on his luck crab fisherman as he embarks on a journey to get a young man with Down syndrome to a professional wresting school in rural North Carolina and away from the retirement home where he’s lived most of his life. Zachary Gottsagen, who was the inspiration for the movie, will play the role of Zak.

The film will begin production later this week in Georgia!
