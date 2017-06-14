DeMario Jackson Releases Statement on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Allegations, Wants His 'Named Cleared'

DeMario Jackson has officially broken his silence regarding the allegations of misconduct that shut down production on Bachelor in Paradise earlier this month.

Filming stopped and an investigation was launched by Warner Bros. after a producer filed a complaint that involved the 30-year-old reality star and a woman on the show, now self-identified as Corinne Olympios. (Read her statement here.)

“It’s unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations,” DeMario told E! News (via his publicist, Eve Sarkisyan-Nunn). “I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws.”

The future of the show is currently up in the air. We’ll keep you updated on any further developments.