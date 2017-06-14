Top Stories
Outlander's Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Are In a Funny Twitter 'Feud'

More Details About Promising 'America's Got Talent' Constestant's Tragic Death Have Been Revealed

Wed, 14 June 2017 at 7:50 pm

Gigi Hadid Takes Zayn Malik's Pup to the Dog Park!

Gigi Hadid is taking good care of boyfriend Zayn Malik‘s pup!

The 21-year-old model was spotted taking the French bulldog on a trip to the park on Wednesday afternoon (July 14) in New York City.

Gigi looked super cute while rocking a hoodie from sis Bella Hadid‘s Chrome Hearts x Bella collection.

She was also joined by her friend Leah McCarthy.

Later in the day, Gigi stepped out with Leah in a different outfit, this time rocking a cool vintage Nickelodeon sweatshirt!

Check out all the cute photos of Gigi‘s day inside…
Photos: Instar
Posted to: Gigi Hadid

