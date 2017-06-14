Top Stories
DeMario Jackson Breaks Silence After 'Bachelor in Paradise' Scandal

DeMario Jackson Breaks Silence After 'Bachelor in Paradise' Scandal

More Details About Promising 'America's Got Talent' Constestant's Tragic Death Have Been Revealed

More Details About Promising 'America's Got Talent' Constestant's Tragic Death Have Been Revealed

Wed, 14 June 2017 at 11:00 am

Golfer Dustin Johnson's Wife Paulina Gretzky Gives Birth to Second Child!

Golfer Dustin Johnson's Wife Paulina Gretzky Gives Birth to Second Child!

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson have welcomed their second child together – a baby boy!

The 28-year-old model and daughter of legendary NHL player Wayne Gretzky is now at home with her newborn baby boy. Dustin, however, is going to have a very busy week!

The couple purposely planned a C-section for Monday (June 12), so that on Tuesday (June 13), he could fly out for the U.S. Open, which kicks off tomorrow, TMZ reports. Dustin is a favorite to win the golf tournament this year. He also won last year!

ESPN’s Ian O’Connor shared the first photo of the little boy on Twitter. Congrats to the couple!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Baby, Birth, Dustin Johnson, Paulina Gretzky

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kendall Jenner is looking for a new home with better security - TMZ
  • Jaden Smith has a new music group obsession - Just Jared Jr
  • Ty Burrell shares a super embarrassing story from one of his first visits to NYC - TooFab
  • Audrey Hepburn's original script from Breakfast at Tiffany's is going up for auction - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariana Grande's mom is Mac Miller's biggest fan! - Just Jared Jr