Golfer Dustin Johnson's Wife Paulina Gretzky Gives Birth to Second Child!

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson have welcomed their second child together – a baby boy!

The 28-year-old model and daughter of legendary NHL player Wayne Gretzky is now at home with her newborn baby boy. Dustin, however, is going to have a very busy week!

The couple purposely planned a C-section for Monday (June 12), so that on Tuesday (June 13), he could fly out for the U.S. Open, which kicks off tomorrow, TMZ reports. Dustin is a favorite to win the golf tournament this year. He also won last year!

ESPN’s Ian O’Connor shared the first photo of the little boy on Twitter. Congrats to the couple!