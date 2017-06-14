'Handmaid's Tale' Season 2: Elisabeth Moss Teases What's Ahead

The season one finale of The Handmaid’s Tale has finally become available on Hulu and fans are already clamoring for details on the second season!

Elisabeth Moss, the star of the show, spoke about what could be to come on the second season. SPOILER WARNING – there are spoilers ahead about the end of season one.

“For fans of the book, when that book ends, it’s so frustrating because you’re like “Wait, what the f— happens to her?!” You don’t know anything! So for me, as the biggest fan of the book, I’m just excited to see what happens too, I want to know!” Elisabeth told Entertainment Weekly. “So the fact that we get to continue that story, when do you ever get to do that? That’s so rare. As a fan of a book, to then get to continue the story? Come on — it doesn’t happen, it’s so cool.”

“Besides all the obvious stuff of where is she going, is she getting out of Gilead, that kind of thing, the main thing for her is going to be this pregnancy and this baby, bringing this baby into the world and whether or not that’s a good idea, and what she does if it does happen,” Elisabeth continued. “[Showrunner Bruce Miller] and I have been talking a lot, obviously, and there’s so many things that we haven’t explored yet even from the book — so many lines, you know? So much text that we haven’t gotten a chance to even say.”

Click inside to read the rest of what Elisabeth Moss had to say…

“And there’s all these other pockets, all these other worlds that we haven’t yet gotten to really explore — there’s the colonies, and you’ve got Moira and Luke now together, and there’s the dynamic of Serena and Offred having this baby between them. There are a lot of places to go, but at the same time, we don’t even know if [June] gets out or not. It’s all very much up in the air, but as a fan of the book, I’m so looking forward to it,” she concluded.