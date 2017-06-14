Heidi Klum & Jimmy Fallon Battle It Out In Hilarious 'Tonight Show' Dance-Off - Watch Now!

Heidi Klum and Jimmy Fallon battled it out in the best way ever on last night’s (June 13) episode of The Tonight Show!

The 44-year-old entertainer and Jimmy, 42, cued up random never-before-seen dance names out of a generator and had to take turns making up the moves on the spot.

Heidi took on the “invisible hula hoop” and “speed bowling” routines while Jimmy gave his best attempts at “fork in the garbage disposal” and “mom tries hip-hop.”

The duo came together at the end for the hilarious “eggs n’ bacon.”

Heidi also sat down on the couch to promote the new season of America’s Got Talent and talk about her reunion with Tyra Banks on season twelve.



Dance Battle with Heidi Klum

