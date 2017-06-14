Top Stories
Wed, 14 June 2017 at 10:20 pm

Here's the 'Titanic' Reunion You Were Never Expecting

Here's the 'Titanic' Reunion You Were Never Expecting

Two stars from Titanic are reuniting on screen – and it’s not who you’re thinking.

Billy Zane, who of course played Caledon Hockley in the 1997 blockbuster film, will be guest-starring on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, according to EW.

This will reunite him with his co-star Victor Garber – aka Mr. Andrews – who stars in the CW superhero series as Dr. Martin Stein.

Billy is set to play Barnum & Bailey Circus founder P. T. Barnum.

“Obviously, we couldn’t resist putting Victor Garber and Billy Zane back on screen for the first time since the Titanic,” executive producer Phil Klemperer told the mag. “But I’ve wanted to bring Billy onto Legends every since I saw him in a friend’s comedy pilot. I’m not sure that people know how funny Billy is.”

Speaking of Billy, he’s also in amazing shape at 51 years old!
Photos: Getty
