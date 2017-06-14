Top Stories
DeMario Jackson Breaks Silence After 'Bachelor in Paradise' Scandal

Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Curves in Pin-Striped Suit

Wed, 14 June 2017 at 4:00 am

Hilary Duff Brightens Up the Set of 'Younger' in NYC

Hilary Duff Brightens Up the Set of 'Younger' in NYC

Hilary Duff is showing off her amazing wardrobe on set of Younger!

The 29-year-old actress stood out in a tie-dyed green dress in red lipsticks as she kicked off her week of filming.

Later that day, Hilary was spotted leaving her trailer in an off the shoulder red dress and sky-high beige heels.

Before wrapping for the day, Hilary changed into a purple jumpsuit as she filmed one last scene for the night.

On Tuesday morning, Hilary showed off her killer legs in short-shorts as she arrived on set for a busy day of filming.
