Jaden & Willow Smith Have Officially Moved Out of Their Parent's House!

Jaden and Willow Smith have moved out of their parent’s home!

Although the 18-year-old son and 16-year-old daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith are always on the move working on projects, they still make time for family.

“It’s funny. They’re not around, but they are!” Jada told Haute Living.

She went on to explain that the siblings always visit home when they’re in town and constantly keep in touch.

Jada continued, “I don’t even have time to miss them! Willow loves to call me every day, and even Jaden, when he’s away on set, still needs to see Will and I when he gets homesick.”

Pictured inside: Jaden and a female friend out and about on Wednesday (June 14) in New York City.