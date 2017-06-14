Top Stories
DeMario Jackson Breaks Silence After 'Bachelor in Paradise' Scandal

DeMario Jackson Breaks Silence After 'Bachelor in Paradise' Scandal

More Details About Promising 'America's Got Talent' Constestant's Tragic Death Have Been Revealed

More Details About Promising 'America's Got Talent' Constestant's Tragic Death Have Been Revealed

Wed, 14 June 2017 at 9:55 am

James Corden Fires Fruit At Lily James, Iggy Azalea & Kate Mara With 'Flinch' - Watch Here!

James Corden Fires Fruit At Lily James, Iggy Azalea & Kate Mara With 'Flinch' - Watch Here!

James Corden put his guests through it on last night’s (June 13) episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden!

The 38-year-old host brought back his “Flinch” game, where he fires fruit at them while they stand behind plexiglass. This time, it was Lily James, Iggy Azalea, Kate Mara and Jane Krakowski‘s turn.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of James Corden

Lily, Kate and Jane were good sports, but Iggy was not having it at all. “I’m scared, I really am,” Iggy expressed before getting behind the pexiglass. “My heart is like.. I’m going to have a heart attack.”

Lily, Kate and Jane also sat down with James on the big couch to promote their latest projects – Watch more after the cut!


Flinch w/ Iggy Azalea, Jane Krakowski, Kate Mara & Lily James

Click inside to watch more of the ladies on The Late Late Show with James Corden…


Kate Mara & Lily James Have Frequented the Same Atlanta Strip Club

Lily James’s Grind Face Is Second to None
Just Jared on Facebook
james corden fires fruit at lily james iggy azalea kate mara with flinch 01
james corden fires fruit at lily james iggy azalea kate mara with flinch 02
james corden fires fruit at lily james iggy azalea kate mara with flinch 03
james corden fires fruit at lily james iggy azalea kate mara with flinch 04
james corden fires fruit at lily james iggy azalea kate mara with flinch 05
james corden fires fruit at lily james iggy azalea kate mara with flinch 06
james corden fires fruit at lily james iggy azalea kate mara with flinch 07
james corden fires fruit at lily james iggy azalea kate mara with flinch 08
james corden fires fruit at lily james iggy azalea kate mara with flinch 09
james corden fires fruit at lily james iggy azalea kate mara with flinch 10

Credit: Terence Patrick; Photos: CBS
Posted to: Iggy Azalea, James Corden, Jane Krakowski, Kate Mara, Lily James

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kendall Jenner is looking for a new home with better security - TMZ
  • Jaden Smith has a new music group obsession - Just Jared Jr
  • Ty Burrell shares a super embarrassing story from one of his first visits to NYC - TooFab
  • Audrey Hepburn's original script from Breakfast at Tiffany's is going up for auction - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariana Grande's mom is Mac Miller's biggest fan! - Just Jared Jr