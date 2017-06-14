James Corden Fires Fruit At Lily James, Iggy Azalea & Kate Mara With 'Flinch' - Watch Here!

James Corden put his guests through it on last night’s (June 13) episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden!

The 38-year-old host brought back his “Flinch” game, where he fires fruit at them while they stand behind plexiglass. This time, it was Lily James, Iggy Azalea, Kate Mara and Jane Krakowski‘s turn.

Lily, Kate and Jane were good sports, but Iggy was not having it at all. “I’m scared, I really am,” Iggy expressed before getting behind the pexiglass. “My heart is like.. I’m going to have a heart attack.”

Lily, Kate and Jane also sat down with James on the big couch to promote their latest projects – Watch more after the cut!



