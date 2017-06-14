James McAvoy is Ready for 'Atomic Blonde' to Hit Theaters!

James McAvoy shows of his growing beard as he arrives at BBC Studios on Monday morning (June 12) in London, England.

The 38-year-old actor looked cool in a navy sweater as he stepped out to promote his upcoming movie Atomic Blonde.

James stars in the upcoming action spy thriller alongside Charlize Theron and Sofia Boutella.

While he was at BBC Studios, James took to Instagram to share a selfie before getting to work.

Atomic Blonde hits theaters on July 28.

Check out James‘ selfie below!