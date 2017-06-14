Top Stories
DeMario Jackson Breaks Silence After 'Bachelor in Paradise' Scandal

DeMario Jackson Breaks Silence After 'Bachelor in Paradise' Scandal

Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Curves in Pin-Striped Suit

Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Curves in Pin-Striped Suit

Wed, 14 June 2017 at 6:00 am

James McAvoy is Ready for 'Atomic Blonde' to Hit Theaters!

James McAvoy is Ready for 'Atomic Blonde' to Hit Theaters!

James McAvoy shows of his growing beard as he arrives at BBC Studios on Monday morning (June 12) in London, England.

The 38-year-old actor looked cool in a navy sweater as he stepped out to promote his upcoming movie Atomic Blonde.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of James McAvoy

James stars in the upcoming action spy thriller alongside Charlize Theron and Sofia Boutella.

While he was at BBC Studios, James took to Instagram to share a selfie before getting to work.

Atomic Blonde hits theaters on July 28.

Check out James‘ selfie below!
Just Jared on Facebook
james mcavoy is ready for atomic blonde to hit theaters01
james mcavoy is ready for atomic blonde to hit theaters02
james mcavoy is ready for atomic blonde to hit theaters03
james mcavoy is ready for atomic blonde to hit theaters04
james mcavoy is ready for atomic blonde to hit theaters05
james mcavoy is ready for atomic blonde to hit theaters06
james mcavoy is ready for atomic blonde to hit theaters07

Photos: WENN
Posted to: James McAvoy

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kendall Jenner is looking for a new home with better security - TMZ
  • Jaden Smith has a new music group obsession - Just Jared Jr
  • Ty Burrell shares a super embarrassing story from one of his first visits to NYC - TooFab
  • Audrey Hepburn's original script from Breakfast at Tiffany's is going up for auction - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariana Grande's mom is Mac Miller's biggest fan! - Just Jared Jr