Jessica Chastain May Play a Villain in 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix'

Jessica Chastain is in talks to star in the upcoming X-Men movie, Dark Phoenix!

The Oscar-nominated actress would play Lilandra, “the empress of an alien empire called the Shi’ar, who leads the quest to imprison and execute Dark Phoenix, sending her into conflict with the X-Men,” according to THR.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, Sophie Turner, Alexandra Shipp, Tye Sheridan, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Nicholas Hoult are all set to reprise their roles.

Simon Kinberg is writing the script and will make his directorial debut.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix is set to shoot in Montreal and is expected to hit theaters on November 2, 2018.