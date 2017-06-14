Johnny Depp is Really Enjoying His French Polynesian Vacation

Johnny Depp is taking some time off.

The 54-year-old actor, who recently wrapped promo on his new film Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, is enjoying a luxury vacation in the French Polynesia.

Johnny is staying at The Brando, a resort on the Tetiaroa atoll, which is named after his late friend Marlon Brando.

He was all smiles while snapping photos with the chefs, and some lovely locals. See pics below!

