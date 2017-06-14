Top Stories
DeMario Jackson Releases Statement on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Allegations

DeMario Jackson Releases Statement on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Allegations

Outlander's Sam Heughan &amp; Caitriona Balfe Are In a Funny Twitter 'Feud'

Outlander's Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Are In a Funny Twitter 'Feud'

More Details About Promising 'America's Got Talent' Constestant's Tragic Death Have Been Revealed

More Details About Promising 'America's Got Talent' Constestant's Tragic Death Have Been Revealed

Wed, 14 June 2017 at 11:38 pm

Katie Holmes Stuns in White at Fragrance Foundation Awards

Katie Holmes Stuns in White at Fragrance Foundation Awards

Katie Holmes looks flawless as she arrives at the 2017 Fragrance Foundation Awards held at Alice Tully Hall on Wednesday evening (June 14) in New York City.

The 38-year-old actress was joined on the carpet by Karlie Kloss, Elsa Hosk, Adrien Grenier, Anna Chlumsky, Carly Chaikin, Dascha Polanco, Joel McHale, Judith Light, Tommy Dorfman, and Trisha Yearwood.

Katie wore a gorgeous Zac Posen gown and gave a close-up of the beading details on her Instagram account.

“Magical night @zacposen @lorraineshwartz,” she captioned the pic, which you can see below.

Magical night @zacposen @lorraineshwartz

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

20+ pictures inside of Katie Holmes, Karlie Kloss, and more at the event in NYC…
Just Jared on Facebook
katie holmes fragrance foundation awards 01
katie holmes fragrance foundation awards 02
katie holmes fragrance foundation awards 03
katie holmes fragrance foundation awards 04
katie holmes fragrance foundation awards 05
katie holmes fragrance foundation awards 06
katie holmes fragrance foundation awards 07
katie holmes fragrance foundation awards 08
katie holmes fragrance foundation awards 09
katie holmes fragrance foundation awards 10
katie holmes fragrance foundation awards 11
katie holmes fragrance foundation awards 12
katie holmes fragrance foundation awards 13
katie holmes fragrance foundation awards 14
katie holmes fragrance foundation awards 15
katie holmes fragrance foundation awards 16
katie holmes fragrance foundation awards 17
katie holmes fragrance foundation awards 18
katie holmes fragrance foundation awards 19
katie holmes fragrance foundation awards 20
katie holmes fragrance foundation awards 21
katie holmes fragrance foundation awards 22
katie holmes fragrance foundation awards 23

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Adrien Grenier, Anna Chlumsky, Carly Chaikin, Dascha Polanco, Elsa Hosk, Joel McHale, Judith Light, Karlie Kloss, Katie Holmes, Tommy Dorfman, Trisha Yearwood

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kendall Jenner is looking for a new home with better security - TMZ
  • Jaden Smith has a new music group obsession - Just Jared Jr
  • Ty Burrell shares a super embarrassing story from one of his first visits to NYC - TooFab
  • Audrey Hepburn's original script from Breakfast at Tiffany's is going up for auction - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariana Grande's mom is Mac Miller's biggest fan! - Just Jared Jr