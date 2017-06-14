Katie Holmes Stuns in White at Fragrance Foundation Awards

Katie Holmes looks flawless as she arrives at the 2017 Fragrance Foundation Awards held at Alice Tully Hall on Wednesday evening (June 14) in New York City.

The 38-year-old actress was joined on the carpet by Karlie Kloss, Elsa Hosk, Adrien Grenier, Anna Chlumsky, Carly Chaikin, Dascha Polanco, Joel McHale, Judith Light, Tommy Dorfman, and Trisha Yearwood.

Katie wore a gorgeous Zac Posen gown and gave a close-up of the beading details on her Instagram account.

“Magical night @zacposen @lorraineshwartz,” she captioned the pic, which you can see below.

