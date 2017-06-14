Top Stories
DeMario Jackson Releases Statement on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Allegations

DeMario Jackson Releases Statement on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Allegations

Outlander's Sam Heughan &amp; Caitriona Balfe Are In a Funny Twitter 'Feud'

Outlander's Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Are In a Funny Twitter 'Feud'

More Details About Promising 'America's Got Talent' Constestant's Tragic Death Have Been Revealed

More Details About Promising 'America's Got Talent' Constestant's Tragic Death Have Been Revealed

Wed, 14 June 2017 at 9:51 pm

Katy Perry Didn't Kill the Old Her, But Feels 'Extremely Liberated'

Katy Perry Didn't Kill the Old Her, But Feels 'Extremely Liberated'

Katy Perry is admittedly a very different person than she used to be.

The 32-year-old Witness entertainer opens up about her evolution as an artist – and as a person – in a new interview with the New York Times.

“Every day when I think I know something, the universe shows me that I need to learn another lesson,” Katy tells the paper. “So I stand here today, more so than any other day, saying I know nothing. I literally know nothing.”

“I feel very empowered,” she continues. “Extremely liberated, liberated from the conditioning of the way I used to think, spiritually liberated, politically liberated, sexually liberated, liberated from things that don’t serve me.”

Katy adds, “People don’t let people grow. They just want a time capsule. And they want them to be one thing. And we have to start reimagining that.”

“I didn’t kill her, because I love her, and she is exactly what I had to do then,” she says of her old self. “And I’m not a con artist, I didn’t con people, like, that was just me. And this is me now.”

Katy has recently tried to mend fences with her longtime frenemy Taylor Swift.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Katy Perry

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kendall Jenner is looking for a new home with better security - TMZ
  • Jaden Smith has a new music group obsession - Just Jared Jr
  • Ty Burrell shares a super embarrassing story from one of his first visits to NYC - TooFab
  • Audrey Hepburn's original script from Breakfast at Tiffany's is going up for auction - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariana Grande's mom is Mac Miller's biggest fan! - Just Jared Jr