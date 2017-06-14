Katy Perry Didn't Kill the Old Her, But Feels 'Extremely Liberated'

Katy Perry is admittedly a very different person than she used to be.

The 32-year-old Witness entertainer opens up about her evolution as an artist – and as a person – in a new interview with the New York Times.

“Every day when I think I know something, the universe shows me that I need to learn another lesson,” Katy tells the paper. “So I stand here today, more so than any other day, saying I know nothing. I literally know nothing.”

“I feel very empowered,” she continues. “Extremely liberated, liberated from the conditioning of the way I used to think, spiritually liberated, politically liberated, sexually liberated, liberated from things that don’t serve me.”

Katy adds, “People don’t let people grow. They just want a time capsule. And they want them to be one thing. And we have to start reimagining that.”

“I didn’t kill her, because I love her, and she is exactly what I had to do then,” she says of her old self. “And I’m not a con artist, I didn’t con people, like, that was just me. And this is me now.”

Katy has recently tried to mend fences with her longtime frenemy Taylor Swift.