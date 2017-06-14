Top Stories
DeMario Jackson Releases Statement on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Allegations

DeMario Jackson Releases Statement on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Allegations

Outlander's Sam Heughan &amp; Caitriona Balfe Are In a Funny Twitter 'Feud'

Outlander's Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Are In a Funny Twitter 'Feud'

More Details About Promising 'America's Got Talent' Constestant's Tragic Death Have Been Revealed

More Details About Promising 'America's Got Talent' Constestant's Tragic Death Have Been Revealed

Wed, 14 June 2017 at 11:30 pm

Katy Perry & Lady Gaga Held Hands When Hillary Clinton Lost

Katy Perry & Lady Gaga Held Hands When Hillary Clinton Lost

After Hillary Clinton lost the election to Donald Trump last November, Katy Perry found solace in pal Lady Gaga.

The performers, both of whom supported Hillary throughout her campaign, were in attendance at the Javits Convention Center in New York City on election night when they got news that Trump had won.

“It was a revelation, it was a reckoning,” Katy told the New York Times. “Gaga and I just looking at each other, and being like, [expletive] it, we need to touch each other.”

In case you missed it, see what Katy told the paper about the evolution of her career too.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Hillary Clinton, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kendall Jenner is looking for a new home with better security - TMZ
  • Jaden Smith has a new music group obsession - Just Jared Jr
  • Ty Burrell shares a super embarrassing story from one of his first visits to NYC - TooFab
  • Audrey Hepburn's original script from Breakfast at Tiffany's is going up for auction - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariana Grande's mom is Mac Miller's biggest fan! - Just Jared Jr