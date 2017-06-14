Katy Perry & Lady Gaga Held Hands When Hillary Clinton Lost

After Hillary Clinton lost the election to Donald Trump last November, Katy Perry found solace in pal Lady Gaga.

The performers, both of whom supported Hillary throughout her campaign, were in attendance at the Javits Convention Center in New York City on election night when they got news that Trump had won.

“It was a revelation, it was a reckoning,” Katy told the New York Times. “Gaga and I just looking at each other, and being like, [expletive] it, we need to touch each other.”

