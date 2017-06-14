Top Stories
Outlander's Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Are In a Funny Twitter 'Feud'

More Details About Promising 'America's Got Talent' Constestant's Tragic Death Have Been Revealed

Wed, 14 June 2017 at 8:09 pm

Katy Perry Reveals the Location of Her Live Stream - Check It Out!

Katy Perry Reveals the Location of Her Live Stream - Check It Out!

Katy Perry is finally the revealing the location behind her Katy Perry’s Witness World Wide live stream location!

After being on camera 24/7 over the weekend, the 32-year-old entertainer revealed that she stayed at the Kim Sing Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles after the release of her new album Witness.

Between dance parties, emotional therapy sessions, and free concerts, Katy had tons of fun at the theatre – and now you can check out where she stayed!

See Katy‘s post below for more details!
