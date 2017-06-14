Keshia Knight Pulliam Defends Bill Cosby: 'People Falter, People Make Mistakes'

Keshia Knight Pulliam is standing by her TV father, Bill Cosby, amid his trial for allegations that he sexually assaulted a former Temple University employee at his home in 2004

The 79-year-old former comedian has been accused of sexually assaulting more than 40 women over the years.

“At the end of the day, I truly believe you’re innocent until proven guilty, and that’s just not the man that I ever experienced…I just thought about it, how would I want to be treated if God forbid I was in that situation? It’s easy to be there for someone when things are good… I just felt like I wanted to do what I would have wanted to receive,” Keshia said on the Today show.

“I’ll be disappointed [if he's found guilty], however it won’t change the love because when you have family, people falter, people make mistakes. Things happen, but in no way is that condoning sexual assault. It’s nothing that I take lightly or that I condone in any way shape or form, but he’s still a person, he’s still a husband, a parent, someone’s son,” she continued.