Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Fabulous Figure in New York City

Kim Kardashian wears a corset and looks amazing while stepping out in New York City!

The 36-year-old reality star was en route to her appearance on The View on Wednesday (June 14) in the Big Apple.

Kim spoke the day before and discussed how online comments do affect her.

“Absolutely it affects me… there could be one or two negative comments that really do affect you, and get to you,” Kim said. “You know I’m human just like everyone else. Like things do hurt my feelings, but I think that I do have a really thick skin.”