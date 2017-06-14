Top Stories
Outlander's Sam Heughan &amp; Caitriona Balfe Are In a Funny Twitter 'Feud'

Outlander's Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Are In a Funny Twitter 'Feud'

More Details About Promising 'America's Got Talent' Constestant's Tragic Death Have Been Revealed

More Details About Promising 'America's Got Talent' Constestant's Tragic Death Have Been Revealed

Wed, 14 June 2017 at 5:40 pm

Kristen Stewart & Girlfriend Stella Maxwell Jet Out of Paris

Kristen Stewart & Girlfriend Stella Maxwell Jet Out of Paris

Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend Stella Maxwell are quite the jet setters!

The super cute couple were spotted as they arrived at Orly airport on Wednesday (June 14) just south of Paris, France.

Kristen and Stella kept it casual as they made their way through the terminal, although it’s not clear where they were headed!

The duo just arrived in the City of Lights yesterday and spent some time touring the city in the evening.

They were spotted getting dinner at Caviar Kaspia restaurant before heading to grab a drink at La Mecanique Ondulatoire bar in Paris.

Kristen and Stella have been dating for several months and have been seen spending a lot of time together recently!
Just Jared on Facebook
kristen stewart stella maxwell jet out of paris 01
kristen stewart stella maxwell jet out of paris 02
kristen stewart stella maxwell jet out of paris 03
kristen stewart stella maxwell jet out of paris 04
kristen stewart stella maxwell jet out of paris 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Kristen Stewart, Stella Maxwell

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kendall Jenner is looking for a new home with better security - TMZ
  • Jaden Smith has a new music group obsession - Just Jared Jr
  • Ty Burrell shares a super embarrassing story from one of his first visits to NYC - TooFab
  • Audrey Hepburn's original script from Breakfast at Tiffany's is going up for auction - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariana Grande's mom is Mac Miller's biggest fan! - Just Jared Jr