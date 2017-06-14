Top Stories
Outlander's Sam Heughan &amp; Caitriona Balfe Are In a Funny Twitter 'Feud'

Outlander's Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Are In a Funny Twitter 'Feud'

More Details About Promising 'America's Got Talent' Constestant's Tragic Death Have Been Revealed

More Details About Promising 'America's Got Talent' Constestant's Tragic Death Have Been Revealed

Wed, 14 June 2017 at 8:47 pm

'Last Man Standing' in Talks for Revival at CMT

'Last Man Standing' in Talks for Revival at CMT

Last Man Standing may be returning to TV!

CMT is in the preliminary talks to revive Tim Allen‘s canceled ABC comedy, THR reports.

According the reports, the network is in the very early stages of negotiating a price for the expensive show that was canceled by ABC back in May after six seasons.

It is also unclear how many episodes the potential revival season of Last Man Standing would get if it was to get picked up.

The comedy series wouldn’t be the first series that CMT picked up after it was axed by ABC. Last May, the network picked up Nashville for at least two more seasons.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Last Man Standing, Television, Tim Allen

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kendall Jenner is looking for a new home with better security - TMZ
  • Jaden Smith has a new music group obsession - Just Jared Jr
  • Ty Burrell shares a super embarrassing story from one of his first visits to NYC - TooFab
  • Audrey Hepburn's original script from Breakfast at Tiffany's is going up for auction - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariana Grande's mom is Mac Miller's biggest fan! - Just Jared Jr