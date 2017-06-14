'Last Man Standing' in Talks for Revival at CMT

Last Man Standing may be returning to TV!

CMT is in the preliminary talks to revive Tim Allen‘s canceled ABC comedy, THR reports.

According the reports, the network is in the very early stages of negotiating a price for the expensive show that was canceled by ABC back in May after six seasons.

It is also unclear how many episodes the potential revival season of Last Man Standing would get if it was to get picked up.

The comedy series wouldn’t be the first series that CMT picked up after it was axed by ABC. Last May, the network picked up Nashville for at least two more seasons.