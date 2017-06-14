Top Stories
DeMario Jackson Breaks Silence After 'Bachelor in Paradise' Scandal

Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Curves in Pin-Striped Suit

Wed, 14 June 2017 at 7:00 am

Laverne Cox Steps Out to Promote 'OITNB' in NYC

Laverne Cox is all smiles as she leaves her hotel on Tuesday night (June 13) in New York City.

The 33-year-old actress looked sexy in a pink pantsuit and silk corset as she met with fans outside of her hotel.

Laverne stepped out for the night to promote the new fifth season of Orange is the New Black.

Later this summer, Laverne is set to make her appearance on America’s Got Talent as a guest judge on an upcoming episode!
