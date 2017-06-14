Wed, 14 June 2017 at 1:20 am
Liam Payne Keeps His Cool at LAX Airport
Liam Payne rocks some dark shades as he makes his way out of LAX Airport on Tuesday night (June 13) in Los Angeles.
The 23-year-old “Strip It Down” singer looked cool in a camo sweatshirt and ripped jeans as he arrived back in LA after his flight from Europe.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Liam Payne
The day before, Liam took to Instagram to share a cool shot of himself as he said goodbye to Sweden.
“Love coming back to Sweden. Such a beautiful place and so many memories,” Liam captioned the below pic.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Backgrid USA Posted to: Liam Payne
Sponsored Links by ZergNet