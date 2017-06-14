Lorde May Have Been Running a Secret Onion Ring Instagram!

Lorde just might be kind of obsessed with onion rings!

The 20-year-old songstress has reportedly been running an Instagram account dedicated to reviewing onion rings called Onionringsworldwide.

While fans don’t know for sure if Lorde was behind the account, a lot of signs point towards her!

Fans first noticed the account when Lorde recently followed it, along with her friends and collaborators Justin Warren, Jimmy Mac and Maddy Budd.

The account also reviewed the snack from restaurants that lined up with Lorde‘s locations as she traveled across the globe.

“From Bareburger in New York City. Actually pretty good – thick, sweet white onion. Good flavour on the crumb. 4/5,” the reviewer wrote recently.

Unfortunately, after fans started to buzz about the hilarious account, it was deleted.

It looks like we’ll have to wait and see if it actually belonged to Lorde!