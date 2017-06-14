Mandy Moore Doesn't Mind Talking About Her Pop Star Past

Mandy Moore is opening up about her interesting career path.

The 33-year-old performer was once a pop star and teen actress before she starred on the critically-acclaimed series This Is Us.

“It’s all led me to where I am now. I’m happy to acknowledge [the past], but also stay focused on the present,” Mandy told ET. “I think it’s cool to have different chapters of your life and career and for there to be a portion of an audience out there that just knows me from [This Is Us]. I’m totally fine with it because there’s plenty of stuff in the past I’d like to forget.”

Pictured: Mandy looks cute with yellow pumps while out shopping on Wednesday afternoon (June 14) in West Hollywood, Calif.