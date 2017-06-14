Top Stories
Outlander's Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Are In a Funny Twitter 'Feud'

More Details About Promising 'America's Got Talent' Constestant's Tragic Death Have Been Revealed

Wed, 14 June 2017 at 9:32 pm

Mandy Moore Doesn't Mind Talking About Her Pop Star Past

Mandy Moore Doesn't Mind Talking About Her Pop Star Past

Mandy Moore is opening up about her interesting career path.

The 33-year-old performer was once a pop star and teen actress before she starred on the critically-acclaimed series This Is Us.

“It’s all led me to where I am now. I’m happy to acknowledge [the past], but also stay focused on the present,” Mandy told ET. “I think it’s cool to have different chapters of your life and career and for there to be a portion of an audience out there that just knows me from [This Is Us]. I’m totally fine with it because there’s plenty of stuff in the past I’d like to forget.”

Pictured: Mandy looks cute with yellow pumps while out shopping on Wednesday afternoon (June 14) in West Hollywood, Calif.
Photos: BACKGRID USA
