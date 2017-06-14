Mark Wahlberg Shares Impression Of His Teen Daughter With Jimmy Fallon - Watch Here!

Mark Wahlberg stopped by The Tonight Show on Tuesday evening (June 13) to talk all about the the latest Transformers film in the franchise, Transformers: The Last Knight!

At some point, the 46-year-old actor and the 42-year-old came back from a commercial break and pretended to obsessively text each other without ever looking away from their devices to mimic Mark‘s 13-year-old daughter, Ella and her best friend, both of whom Jimmy visited backstage before the show.

“Jimmy was nice enough to come back into the dressing room and say hi to my daughter, there with her best friend, and they were both on their contraptions and they never looked up to say hi,” Mark told the audience. “But they’ve been together for two days now and they’ve never looked at each other to talk either.”

“I was just totally bothering them, like, dancing in front of them,” Jimmy added. “They couldn’t care less.”



Mark Wahlberg Has an Adorable Impression of His Teenage Daughter

Mark Wahlberg Talks ‘Transformers’ and ‘Knighthood’