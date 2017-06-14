Matthew McConaughey Wraps Filming 'White Boy Rick' in Miami

Matthew McConaughey is all smiles as he poses with his cast and crew members on the final day of filming his new movie on Monday night (June 12) on Miami Beach in Florida.

The 47-year-old actor spotted a mustache and mullet-like hairstyle as he filmed the last scene of the upcoming White Boy Rick.

The film follows the true story of 18-year-old Detroit crack dealer Rick Wershe Jr. who was sentenced to life in prison for possessing nearly 17 pounds of cocaine. Matt plays Rick’s father in the film.

Matt was joined on the beach by his wife Camila Alves as they shared a sweet kiss as they headed home for the night.



White Boy Rick is set to hit theaters in early 2018.