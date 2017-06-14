Top Stories
DeMario Jackson Releases Statement on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Allegations

Outlander's Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Are In a Funny Twitter 'Feud'

More Details About Promising 'America's Got Talent' Constestant's Tragic Death Have Been Revealed

Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her Legs in Rainbow Short-Shorts

Miley Cyrus has legs for days as she steps out late Wednesday afternoon (June 14) in New York City.

The 24-year-old “Malibu” singer went cool in an all white outfit covered with rainbows and balloons.

While she’s in NYC, Miley is expected to make an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and took to Instagram to share a pic of herself dressed as a panda during rehearsal.

See a sneak peek of Miley‘s costume below!

@jimmyfallon TAKE OVER ! #Panda 🐼 💙❤️💛💜💚

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Photos: SplashNewsOnline, Backgrid USA
