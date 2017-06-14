Miranda Kerr Gets Back to Work After to Her Wedding

Top Stories
Wed, 14 June 2017 at 9:24 pm

Miranda Kerr is back to her normal modeling work life after her recent nupitals!

The 34-year-old model hangs out with a photographer in between looks on set of photo shoot on Wednesday afternoon (June 14) in Hollywood.

Last week, Miranda made her first appearance since tying the knot with Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel at the Moschino fashion show.

Miranda also stepped out earlier this week to support pal Gwyneth Paltrow at a Goop Health event alongside Nicole Richie and Cameron Diaz.
