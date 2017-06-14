Top Stories
Outlander's Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Are In a Funny Twitter 'Feud'

More Details About Promising 'America's Got Talent' Constestant's Tragic Death Have Been Revealed

Wed, 14 June 2017 at 2:40 pm

Netflix's 'Friends From College' Gets Funny First Trailer - Watch Now!

Netflix has just debuted the trailer for the new show Friends From College!

The comedy series stars Keegan-Michael Key, Cobie Smulders, Annie Parisse, Fred Savage, Nat Faxon and Jae Suh Park and premieres globally on Netflix on July 14.

A group of friends from Harvard played by Keegan-Michael Key (Ethan), Cobie Smulders (Lisa), Annie Parisse (Sam), Nat Faxon (Nick), Fred Savage (Max) and Jae Suh Park (Marianne) are facing down their forties. With interwoven and oftentimes complicated relationships with one another Friends from College is a comedic exploration of old friendships, former romantic entanglements and balancing adult life with nostalgia for the past.

Watch the trailer below!
