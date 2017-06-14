Niall Horan & Jimmy Fallon Improvise Some Hilarious Songs - Watch Now!

Niall Horan joined Jimmy Fallon for the “Instant Song Challenge” and the results were hilarious!

During an appearance on The Tonight Show, the 23-year-old singer teamed up with the late night personality to create songs out of made up titles.

Fans submitted fake song names like “Witness the Fitness,” “Quickly Clicky Pens” and “Stepping on Toes” for the duo to sing.

Niall and Jimmy came up with songs on the spot and we’ve got to say, we’re pretty impressed!

Check out the entire video below…



Instant Song Challenge with Niall Horan and Jimmy Fallon