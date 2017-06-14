Outlander's Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Are In a Funny Twitter 'Feud'
Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan are having a really fun (and very jokey) back and forth right now on Twitter…involving his butt!?
It all started when Sam responded to a comment to Outlander book author Diana Gabaldon on Twitter saying they worked their asses off.
“Wait… you see our asses?,” Sam jokingly wrote.
Caitriona then responded, “No one wants to see your ass ……”
Then, the pair went back and forth with a series of emojis and fans went wild! Can you decode all of their emoji subtext!?
Wait… you see our asses? https://t.co/5yLBNXq6I9
— Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) June 14, 2017
No one wants to see your ass …… https://t.co/Qa7jGdC6cr
— Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) June 14, 2017
— Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) June 14, 2017
More like 🦍🍙 https://t.co/sGheuiwVjw
— Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) June 14, 2017
Better than your 🕸🍄 https://t.co/vt2XP2pxc2
— Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) June 14, 2017
More like 🍓🍓🍓🌸🌺🌸🌺
— Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) June 14, 2017
😐
More 💨🦑 https://t.co/KAoVnHylsN
— Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) June 14, 2017
Yours is more like 👀💨🌪🌪🌪🌪😱☠️☠️☠️ https://t.co/ATVCCQ6oJL
— Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) June 14, 2017
You forgot the 🌶 https://t.co/ogPJfWMq61
— Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) June 14, 2017