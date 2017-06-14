Outlander's Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Are In a Funny Twitter 'Feud'

Top Stories
Wed, 14 June 2017 at 11:27 am

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan are having a really fun (and very jokey) back and forth right now on Twitter…involving his butt!?

It all started when Sam responded to a comment to Outlander book author Diana Gabaldon on Twitter saying they worked their asses off.

“Wait… you see our asses?,” Sam jokingly wrote.

Caitriona then responded, “No one wants to see your ass ……”

Then, the pair went back and forth with a series of emojis and fans went wild! Can you decode all of their emoji subtext!?

Click inside to read the full Twitter back and forth between Sam and Caitriona…
