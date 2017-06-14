Top Stories
Wed, 14 June 2017 at 8:30 pm

Ruth Wilson Refuses Jobs That Pay Her Less Than a Man

Ruth Wilson Refuses Jobs That Pay Her Less Than a Man

Ruth Wilson is pretty in pink while attending the 2017 LAMDA Royal Gala at LAMDA on Wednesday (June 14) in London, England.

The 35-year-old star of The Affair recently opened up about the gender wage gap in Hollywood.

“It’s also up to agents, producers. And I have to be strong and refuse to take jobs unless I get the same as the man with the same experience,” Ruth told the Evening Standard. “Though when I do, they say, ‘We’re not going to go above X’. So am I willing to throw the job away?…It’s a hard fight to fight because it’s difficult to measure your value in the industry.”

“There’s a pressure to be a product, to sell outfits,” she also said. “This is a privileged problem but if you’re being papped or on the red carpet, you’re a commodity. You could decide to wear jeans and a T-shirt, but no one does. Fashion magazines won’t put you in, and there’s pressure to build up your brand. Men can just wear a suit.”
