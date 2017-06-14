Ryan Phillippe & Joey King Get Emotional in Exclusive 'Wish Upon' Photos

Ryan Phillippe and Joey King are showing their emotional side in exclusive new photos from their upcoming horror flick Wish Upon.

The film follows high schooler Clare Shannon as she deals with bullies, her hoarder father and the aftermath of her mother’s suicide.

Things quickly change when she discovers a mystical music box that promises to fulfill seven wishes. Even as Clare watches in horror as her wishes have deadly consequences, she’s desperate to hold onto her new life and power.

The film also stars Shannon Purser and Sydney Park.

Wish Upon is set to hit theaters on July 14th.

Check out the exclusive photos from the film below…