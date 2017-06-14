Ryan Seacrest Speaks About Possibly Hosting 'American Idol' Reboot

Ryan Seacrest is on the cover of THR‘s new issue, prompting speculation that he’s going to host the ABC reboot of American Idol!

Here’s what the 42-year-old host had to share with the mag:

On if he’s returning to American Idol to host the reboot: “Who am I if not the American Idol guy?”

On what Regis Philbin told him when he booked the Live gig: “He said to me, ‘Ryan, I was most worried about doing something the night before so we had something to talk about in the first 20 minutes of the show, so just make sure you’re doing something.’”

On filling up his time: “I’ve figured out what I’m better at and what I’m not so good at, and I’m doing the things that I’m better at. The things that I’m not so good at would make me tired and would make me want to slow down.

