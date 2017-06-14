Scarlett Johansson’s Night Doesn’t Look So Rough at ‘Colbert’

gallery
scarlett johansson colbert appearance 01
scarlett johansson colbert appearance 02
scarlett johansson colbert appearance 03
scarlett johansson colbert appearance 04
scarlett johansson colbert appearance 05

Scarlett Johansson looks beautiful while stepping into the studio for an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday (June 13) in New York City.

The 32-year-old actress pre-taped her interview for the show's episode airing this Friday, the day her new movie Rough Night will be released in theaters.

It doesn't look like Scarlett's night is that rough right here!

Scarlett attended the premiere of Rough Night on Monday and she met up with the woman named Geraldine, who went viral earlier this year for looking exactly like Scarlett when she was younger.

