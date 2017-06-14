Top Stories
Outlander's Sam Heughan &amp; Caitriona Balfe Are In a Funny Twitter 'Feud'

Outlander's Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Are In a Funny Twitter 'Feud'

More Details About Promising 'America's Got Talent' Constestant's Tragic Death Have Been Revealed

More Details About Promising 'America's Got Talent' Constestant's Tragic Death Have Been Revealed

Wed, 14 June 2017 at 8:36 pm

Second 'Bachelor in Paradise' Producer Files Complaint - Report

Second 'Bachelor in Paradise' Producer Files Complaint - Report

Another Bachelor in Paradise producer may be stepping forward.

According to E! News, a second person has filed a complaint regarding the alleged misconduct between contestant DeMario Jackson and a woman on the show, now known to be Corinne Olympios.

Corinne released a statement confirming that she was the victim, saying, “this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality.”

The fourth season of the spinoff series was shut down after a producer filed a complaint, launching an investigation by Warner Bros.

DeMario has released a statement as well, in which he says his character has been assassinated.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Bachelor in Paradise, Corinne Olympios, DeMario Jackson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kendall Jenner is looking for a new home with better security - TMZ
  • Jaden Smith has a new music group obsession - Just Jared Jr
  • Ty Burrell shares a super embarrassing story from one of his first visits to NYC - TooFab
  • Audrey Hepburn's original script from Breakfast at Tiffany's is going up for auction - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariana Grande's mom is Mac Miller's biggest fan! - Just Jared Jr
  • Wendy

    How do you complain about something you haven’t seen?
    Sounds like Corrine was fine with it until friends started telling her it would make her look really bad, so now she’s suddenly a “victim”.

    Show the tapes, blur out the sex parts and let’s see how engaged she really was.