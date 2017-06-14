Second 'Bachelor in Paradise' Producer Files Complaint - Report

Another Bachelor in Paradise producer may be stepping forward.

According to E! News, a second person has filed a complaint regarding the alleged misconduct between contestant DeMario Jackson and a woman on the show, now known to be Corinne Olympios.

Corinne released a statement confirming that she was the victim, saying, “this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality.”

The fourth season of the spinoff series was shut down after a producer filed a complaint, launching an investigation by Warner Bros.

DeMario has released a statement as well, in which he says his character has been assassinated.