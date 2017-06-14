Selena Gomez Has Got A Girl Crush In 'Bad Liar' Music Video - Watch Here!

Selena Gomez puts her acting chops to the test in the just released music video for her latest single “Bad Liar“!

In the ’70′s-themed clip, the 24-year-old actress and singer plays multiple roles – a student, both the student’s parents, and the woman the student’s father is having a maybe-affair with, who she also has a crush on.

The video, directed by Jesse Peretz, ends with a teaser of Selena‘s next single called “FETISH,” which is said to be “Coming Soon.”

Watch the music video below…



Selena Gomez – ‘Bad Liar’ (Music Video)