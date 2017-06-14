Top Stories
Outlander's Sam Heughan &amp; Caitriona Balfe Are In a Funny Twitter 'Feud'

Outlander's Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Are In a Funny Twitter 'Feud'

More Details About Promising 'America's Got Talent' Constestant's Tragic Death Have Been Revealed

More Details About Promising 'America's Got Talent' Constestant's Tragic Death Have Been Revealed

Wed, 14 June 2017 at 9:00 pm

Solange Knowles Grabs Lunch Amid Beyonce Baby Rumors

Solange Knowles Grabs Lunch Amid Beyonce Baby Rumors

Beyonce may or may not have given birth to her twins, but if it’s any indication, her sister Solange Knowles is going on with her everyday life.

The 30-year-old singer was spotted grabbing a bite to eat at Gracias Madre with husband Alan Ferguson on Wednesday (June 14) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Solange Knowles

You’d have to think if the babies were born already, she’d probably be visiting them, right?

The BeyHive has been going nuts on social media with all the rumors.

Meanwhile, Solange and Beyonce‘s mom Tina spent time at Disneyland that same day.
Just Jared on Facebook
solange knowles lunch gracias madre alan 01
solange knowles lunch gracias madre alan 02
solange knowles lunch gracias madre alan 03
solange knowles lunch gracias madre alan 04
solange knowles lunch gracias madre alan 05

Photos: BACKGRID USA
Posted to: Alan Ferguson, Solange Knowles

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kendall Jenner is looking for a new home with better security - TMZ
  • Jaden Smith has a new music group obsession - Just Jared Jr
  • Ty Burrell shares a super embarrassing story from one of his first visits to NYC - TooFab
  • Audrey Hepburn's original script from Breakfast at Tiffany's is going up for auction - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariana Grande's mom is Mac Miller's biggest fan! - Just Jared Jr