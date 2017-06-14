Solange Knowles Grabs Lunch Amid Beyonce Baby Rumors

Beyonce may or may not have given birth to her twins, but if it’s any indication, her sister Solange Knowles is going on with her everyday life.

The 30-year-old singer was spotted grabbing a bite to eat at Gracias Madre with husband Alan Ferguson on Wednesday (June 14) in West Hollywood, Calif.

You’d have to think if the babies were born already, she’d probably be visiting them, right?

The BeyHive has been going nuts on social media with all the rumors.

Meanwhile, Solange and Beyonce‘s mom Tina spent time at Disneyland that same day.